*The cast of “Page Six TV” dressed as their favorite musical icons for their Halloween show. Host John Fugelsang as Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie), Carlos Greer is Prince, Elizabeth Wagmeister is Britney Spears and Bevy Smith is Dolly Parton.

Watch the hot hosts in action via the player above and peep pics of their costumes below.

“Page Six TV” is a daily television show modeled after Page Six, the iconic New York Post gossip column and website. True to the Page Six signature style, the show’s contributors and insiders deliver in-the-know gossip and news from entertainment, culture, the media, finance, real estate and politics.

“Page Six is the OG of the gossip game, you tell me what other show has the credibility of 40 plus years of being at the center of the pop culture zeitgeist,” Bevy Smith told EUR. “Our contributors, Carlos & Elizabeth are real journalists so they aren’t spreading unsubstantiated rumors, they vet their stories. I come in as the source who is a part of multiple scenes, from fashion, art, media, music, and film.”

Check where to watch in your local market at www.PageSixTV.com.