*NFL sponsor Papa John’s now says it supports the rights of NFL players to protest racial inequality after it was massively criticized for blaming their dip in sales on players who took a knee (or a seat) during the national anthem.

Founder and CEO, John Schnatter was on an earnings conference call two weeks ago when he questioned NFL leadership for its handling of player protests, saying they “should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”

“The NFL has hurt us,” Schnatter said then. “We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership didn’t resolve this.”

On Tuesday, however, the company released a series of Twitter posts reiterating that the business challenges related to the league did impact its own business, but apologizing for Schnatter’s initial comments.

“The statements made on our earnings call were describing the factors that impact our business and we sincerely apologize to anyone that thought they were divisive. That definitely was not our intention,” the company tweeted. “We believe in the right to protest inequality and support the players’ movement to create a new platform for change. We also believe together, as Americans, we should honor our anthem. There is a way to do both.”

The company went on to tweet that it “will work with the players and league to find a positive way forward. Open to ideas from all.”

“We posted this today because it became obvious over the last week people didn’t understand our position,” Papa John’s spokesman Peter Collins said Tuesday, according to ESPN. “We should have followed our gut from the beginning, but followed advice not to speak up — it’s time we are clear.”

Company executives declined to disclose exactly how much money in projected sales Papa John’s lost from its association with the NFL and declining ratings, which mean fewer people are ordering their product for game days, they said.

Shares of Papa John’s stock are down nearly 12 percent since the earnings call.