*Fed up with her family’s constant presence in Wendy Williams’ Hot Topics, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris couldn’t hold back her frustration while commenting on the talk show host’s fainting spell this week, believing some divine force was behind it.

On the same day Williams passed out on live TV Tuesday, her Twitter account posted a link to “the latest Jackson family drama.”

Have you heard the latest Jackson family drama? 👉🏽 https://t.co/nHYTrO0CAZ pic.twitter.com/pekDEF8YwZ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) October 31, 2017

A disgusted Jackson, 19, replied on Thursday, writing, “Your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. I’m sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out.”

your obsession is a little unhealthy, maybe even toxic. i’m sure there are plenty of qualified professional psychiatrists you can seek out. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017

A fan replied to Paris and Wendy with, “Yeah, your fall?”

Paris replied, “Looks like someone from above had enough of her bulls—t and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids’ names outta her mouth o well.”

looks like someone from above had enough of her bullshit and decided to clock her for not keeping his kids’ names outta her mouth o well pic.twitter.com/kwLGI2hCTy — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) November 2, 2017

It’s not the first time Jackson fired shots at Williams.

As previously reported, Wendy remarked in January that Paris didn’t deserve her Rolling Stone cover.

“She’s beautiful, she’s been through a lot … [but] she has not made her mark on her own. You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be ‘the daughter of’ and tell your story inside,” Williams told her audience.

She added, “I get that she considers herself black and everything, but I’m just talking about the visual because you know … black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike … But that’s cute, and good for her.”

At the time, Jackson responded via Twitter, “She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?” Jackson added of her racial identity, “Well, she didn’t birth me so.”