*We’ll get into how former Lakers star Lamar Odom blew a book and realty TV show deal, but first we’ve got news on Phaedra Parks.

Since being dumped by “RHOA,” you can pretty much assume Parks is more than ready to get back on TV. She misses the exposure and that check, if you want to be honest.

Well, it looks like she doing something about her situation.

“She had an idea for an arbitration-based reality court show and pitched it to Bravo in 2013,” an insider told RadarOnline. “They passed on after Apollo [Nida] was charged with fraud. Recently, she has been hoping to shop it to another network or distributor!”

If you recall, Parks, 44, got the boot from the Bravo reality show after she was caught lying about Kandi Burruss attempting to rape and drug Porsha Wililams during the show’s ninth season. Her divorce from Apollo Nida was finalized not too long after. He’s now he is engaged to and set to marry Sherien Almufti after his eight-year sentence for racketeering is completed.

The same insider also told RadarOnline that Parks “is working on some community service projects and taking on some pro-bono work at her law firm.” Oh yeah, the relationship between Phaedra and Shemar Moore is said to a fake as it looks when they puttin’ on for the cameras, so says the “insider.”

*It looks like Lamar Odom‘s recklessness and stupidity has come back to haunt him in the pocketbook … bigtime.

Remember when this past Saturday night/Sunday morning (Nov. 5) when the ex-NBAer, 38, “had too much to drink” around 2 am and found himself looking up from the floor of the Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

According to someone close to the situation (yes, an “insider”), Odom’s scary situation wrecked his chances at two new deals.

“He has been writing a tell-all book and had a reality TV show,” the source informed to RadarOnline. “Now nobody wants to do a deal if they think you’re a liability. If they think you’re going to pass out or die.”

Odom, who had a near-fatal overdose in 2015, was “drinking and smoking weed,” against the advice of those closest to him.

With the deals getting canceled, it’s obviously not a good look for Odom.

“Instead of working on something good, now he has more free time to f**k off.”

Odom has maybe one last chance at redemption.

“He’s been told has needs to take a break for six months, keep it calm and clean and in six months it will be revisited.”