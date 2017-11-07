*Someone broke into the SUV of Porsha Williams and made off with her gun and several expensive handbags, according to TMZ.

Sources say the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star left her Range Rover in a garage at her assistant’s home last week in the Buckhead section of Atlanta. An eyewitness says a man wearing a mask smashed a back window to gain access to the vehicle.

Police are reportedly investigating.

According to TMZ, Porsha owns a second handgun, so she remains strapped.

View the damage below: