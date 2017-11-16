*ABC on Thursday announced the midseason premiere dates for its TGIT lineup, including the final episodes “Scandal.”

The final eleven episodes of “Scandal,” along with the midseason premieres of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “How to Get Away with Murder,” will all begin on Jan. 18, the network announced Thursday (Nov. 16). All three shows will air their winter finales tonight on ABC.

The network revealed in May that the current seventh season of “Scandal” would be its last. “I’ve had conversation with Shonda [Rhimes] for a while, she had a sense of how she wanted the story to end,” ABC Entertainment head Channing Dungey said at the time. “I always prefer to end a show where you’re feeling creatively on top.”

In addition, ABC announced the premiere dates for the new season of “Match Game” and the new game show “Child Support.”

“Match Game,” produced by FremantleMedia North America, returns to primetime on Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT for Season 3. The show will once again be hosted by Alec Baldwin.

The series premiere of “Child Support,” a one-hour studio-based series from Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America, will debut on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The primetime series will feature adult contestants and priceless interactions between Gervais and a group of five kids who say the most unpredictable things. Hosted by Fred Savage, contestants are asked to answer 10 questions correctly to earn the top prize. If they answer incorrectly, the contestants have a chance to be saved by the 5 kids who have been asked the same question by Gervais. Gervais, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Jeff Krask are executive producers.