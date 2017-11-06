*Someone shelled out a record-setting $700,000 for one of Prince’s guitars, according to Page Six.

A bidding war resulted in the highest price ever paid for one of the late icon’s axes, notes Julien’s Auctions, which held the sale on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The blue “Cloud” guitar, which went far above the $60,000 to $80,000 it was expected to fetch, was one of several items up for sale by rock legends.

A Michael Jackson black and white rhinestone glove sold for $102,000 while a red snakeskin jacket in the mold of the one he wore in his “Beat It” video sold for $118,000. A MTV Video Music Award Moonman won by Kurt Cobain went for $62,500; a Nehru shirt worn by Jimi Hendrix sold for $106,000, and handwritten lyrics to David Bowie’s “Starman” was sold for $81,000.