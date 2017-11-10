*A biopic about R&B group Xscape is indeed happening, thanks to reality show producing maven Mona Scott-Young, who confirmed the news Friday morning (Nov. 10) on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“We’ve put together their own biopic that they’re going to be in control of,” the producer revealed.

Also, production sources tell TMZ the film about the lives and careers of Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott will air on Bravo sometime in 2018.

Bravo is already home to the group’s docuseries, “Xscape Still Kickin’ It,” also produced by Scott-Young.

Following a highly rated episode of TV One’s “Unsung,” all 4 members of the group — reunited this past summer for their first performance in 20 years, and are about to go on tour with supporting acts Monica and Tamar Braxton.

Below, Mona Scott-Young talks about the Xscape movie on Friday’s “Wendy” (beginning at the 3:53 mark):