*The “Queen Sugar Season Finale Special, Oprah & The Cast” airs tonight featuring conversations with Ava DuVernay, Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, and Tina Lifford, and before the after-show special, Oprah and the cast talked to EUR correspondent Fahnia Thomas about spotlighting African American farmers and remember able scenes.

“Natalie Baszile’s format for “Queen sugar” was set on a sugarcane farm,” explained Oprah. “Which is one of the reasons why I tried to convince Ava (Duvernay) because she was like, ‘I don’t know if I like this story’ and I kept putting the book in every room she would go in, is because I grew up in the South. My Southern roots, being raised in the culture of farming, and black people taking care of one another. There is a closeness and a knitting together that happens in that kind of environment you don’t see in urban areas and I thought a sugarcane farm would show a broad range of our ability to love and take care of one another.”

EUR: What are some of your remember able scenes this season?

DawnI-Lyen Gardner: One of my favorite moments – is when Charley is trying to express to Remy that she’s a human being and hurts too – of the season because it’s where I begin with Charley. I really focused on who she is before the armor, and who she is before the mask comes on. She is a complicated, complex, fragile and fierce person. That was a moment where she wasn’t just assuming there was space, she was asking for it and that takes a certain kind of courage, that I’m personally in love with.

Bianca Lawson: (During the scene where Darla tells Ralph Angel he is not Blue’s father) I was so nervous because it is such a big scene and turning point. I was like, ‘Oh my God! I want to do this material justice.’ It was a gift from the writers and the directors. And then I just bounced off of Kofi (Siriboe) because he’s so there.