*R. Kelly is being accused of bullying an autistic fan into singing one of his songs, then mocking his performance by accusing him of being high on Percocet.

According to TMZ, Lenny Felix, 27, ran into Kelly outside of a Hollywood nightclub. In video Kelly shot and posted, Felix appeared star struck, and the singer and his crew responded by baiting Lenny into singing, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Instead of expressing some form of gratitude, Kelly looked into the camera and mockingly sang, “I believe that you high … smoking on that Percocet.” That was followed by a burst of laughter from Kelly’s crew.

Watch below:

Lenny’s family was shocked and feel he was victimized, telling TMZ that Lenny’s reaction to the footage was, “I don’t want him to think I’m dumb. Do you think he was making fun of me?”

His mother is heartbroken, and says the family has met with an attorney, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s camp removed the video of Lenny from his social media and the singer has since posted a video saying the allegations of him “making fun of people with autism” are “not true.”

He says he and his crew were “tipsy” when they ran into Lenny at about 2 a.m. outside of the club, “coming up to me like a fan.”

“He didn’t look like he had autism to me at all. I apologize to him if he did,” Kelly said.

Watch Part 1 and 2 of Kelly’s response below:

