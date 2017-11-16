*Not that you asked, but here’s what’s up with Jaden Smith. You can check him out in a special edition of Vevo’s “The World According To” where he reveals some interesting details about his dreadlocks.

Yes, your eyes are tricking you. He’s no longer sportin’ the dreads. At least for the time being. They went bye bye back in April. Well, actually he didn’t get rid of them.

“The dreads are at my parents’ house right now, just chilling in a glass box,” Smith, 19, revealed in the clip. “Just right at the front door when you just walk in, just look to your right.”

Jaden says his pops was the one who took scissors to his bleached dreads earlier this year for his role in the upcoming film “Life in a Year,” which the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor is producing.

“I miss my dreads. Right? But they’re still on. Like spiritually they’re there, and spiritually I can hide behind them but you just can’t see them,” the rapper said in the video, adding that there are some benefits to the haircut. “I’m not sad. I’m glad I have no dreads. I’m glad that I can go swimming at night and I don’t have to be really cold and wake up with wet hair.”

He added:

“They smelled like coconut oil and metal because I had the rings on them. So it smelled like coconut oil, metal and bleach. When you mix those together, it’s not amazing, but it’s not a terrible smell.”

The young Mr. Smith debuted his new look when he walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2017, holding a fistful of his cut-off dreads as an accessory. When he appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” earlier this week, the subject came up and Jaden was more than ready to discuss it.

“I really did do that,” Smith, 19, said about his rare Met Gala accessory. “The reason I like to do that is that whenever I have a big, special moment in my life, I kind of like to show people how special it is by bringing something that really means a lot to me.” The Pursuit of Happyness star then surprised Corden by pulling his blond locks out of his jacket pocket and placed them on the host’s desk.

Oh, by the way, Jaden Smith is releasing his debut album, Syre, today, Friday, November 17.