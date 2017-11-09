*Today, Thursday, November 9 the hosts of “The Real” discuss being guilty of purposely keeping items that have been accidentally left with them and co-host Adrienne Houghton talks about what gave her the strength to make a graceful exit from a relationship.

Plus, do couples that troll each other, stay together? The ladies share their experiences and Tamera reveals which family member’s Instagram comments she regularly deletes!

Adrienne Prayed for “Graceful Exit” From a Relationship

Loni’s Got a Stolen Shawl

Loni Love: Well I was at a movie screening with umm… playwright… umm… David Talbert …

Jeannie Mai: Uh-huh.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Yes.

Loni: … And his wife…

Tamera: Yes.

Loni:… Lyn and…

Tamera: I love David!

Loni: Yeah… we love David Talbert, he has to come on the show.

Tamera: Yes!

Loni: That’s his beautiful wife, Lyn… right there.

[The Real Audience claps]

Loni: So… it was a screening…

Tamera: Gorgeous.

Loni: And he told me, he said, “Hey Loni, we’re going to duck out before the movie ends.” So, the lights went down and they left. And when the lights when up, there was this beautiful cashmere leopard shawl.

Jeannie: Okay.

Loni: And I said oh, this must be Lyn’s. So I… you know…text David, [Text motion] I said, “Hey your wife left her shawl.” He said, “Oh… just … you know … keep it, cause she … you know … she really wants it.” Yeah, it’s really nice. Y’all, I’ve been all over Hollywood with that shawl on…

[The Real Audience laughs]

Adrienne Houghton: Oh my God.

Loni: Lyn… you not getting it back, you not getting it back, Lyn.

Photo credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

