*U.S. Rep. Al Green on Wednesday delivered his second formal call for Donald Trump’s impeachment, promising a vote would hit the House floor sometime before

Dec. 25, 2017.

“Before Christmas, there will be a vote on the chief inciter of racism, bigotry, hatred, xenophobia, sexism, ethnocentrism,” Green pledged, banging his fist on the podium.

Green unveiled formal articles of impeachment against Trump on the House floor last month. But that proposal never made it to a floor vote. Green later said he wanted to allow his colleagues more time to consider the legislation, but there was also pressure from fellow Democrats to hold off the efforts,

Though Green did not say Wednesday how he planned to force a vote on his proposal, House rules allow for such a move on “privileged” resolutions within two days after giving notice of their intentions. Green emphasized the importance of constituents expressing their views to elected officials in the meantime.

“Momentum is building,” he said several times. “People should weigh in.”

Watch below: