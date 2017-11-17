*Whoa! Talk about having a run of bad luck.

On the heels of being accused by Danielle Young, a journalist for The Root, of sexual harassment, just 11 days ago, the Reverend Jesse Jackson has learned and revealed that he has Parkinson’s disease.

The 76-year-old civil rights icon made the announcement in a statement on Friday.

“For me, a Parkinson’s diagnosis is not a stop sign but rather a signal that I must make lifestyle changes and dedicate myself to physical therapy in hopes of slowing the disease’s progression,” Jackson wrote in a statement.

Jackson also noted that he was diagnosed “after a battery of tests.”

RELATED NEWS: REV JESSE JACKSON HELPS PROMOTE COMPUTER SCIENCE – $42,500 RAISED FOR SCHOLARSHIPS AND CS-TECH PROGRAMS

Parkinson’s is a disorder of the central nervous system that can slowly rob people of their mobility.

Parkinson’s disease is caused by the death of brain cells that contain dopamine, a neurotransmitter necessary for communication within the brain. Losing dopamine neurons is a normal part of aging, yet patients with Parkinson’s lose many more than usual, and the brain’s inability to compensate leads to symptoms.

Parkinson’s often starts with a small tremor in the hand or muscle stiffness and progresses over time. Usually, symptoms are worse on one side of the body. The obvious physical symptoms are the reason it is sometimes referred to as a “movement disorder

Nerve cell damage in the brain causes dopamine levels to drop, leading to Parkinson’s symptoms such as mild to severe tremors, muscle rigidity, shuffling gait, involuntary movements and loss of balance, and falling.

Other symptoms include daytime sleepiness, drowsiness, yawning, fatigue, restless sleep, early awakening and nightmares.

As the disease worsens, patients experience speech impediments, confusion, dementia, loss of bladder control, neck tightness, and weight loss.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s but symptoms can be relieved by medications.

Wow. We wish Reverend Jackson the best going forward.

“I am far from alone,” Jackson said in his statement.

“I want to thank my family and friends who continue to care for me and support me,” he concluded. “I will need your prayers and graceful understanding as I undertake this new challenge.”

Here’s some reaction from notables to Jackson’s Parkinson’s diagnosis/announcement:

 

Republish
Reprint






Previous ArticleOwners of 'F**K Trump' Truck Identified; Here’s What They Had to Say for Themselves
Next ArticleDeion Sanders Defends Jerry Jones After Cowboys Owner Makes Racial Joke (VIDEO)

One Response

  1. Janice Tollis (@TollisJanice) Reply

    Am a male aged 60 and diagnosed with Parkinson”s at 59. I had some symptoms for a few years before diagnosis; stiff achy right arm and ankle, right hand tremor when typing, tiredness, body shivers, falls due to tripping. I was always active, bicycle riding to/from work daily and putting in 2 to 3,000 miles on my bicycle per year. i was on Mysoline 250mg in 3 doses for the essential tremor. Madopar 200mgfour times a day. Sifrol 1mg three times a day, I started on Health Herbal Clinic Parkinsons Disease Herbal formula treatment in November 2016, i read alot of positive reviews on their success rate treating Parkinsons disease through their PD Herbal formula and i immediately started on the treatment. Just 8 weeks into the Herbal formula treatment I had great improvements, my hand tremors seized. I am unbelievably back on my feet again, visit Health Herbal Clinic official website ww w. healthherbalclinic. net or email [email protected] healthherbalclinic. net.My have reduced my symptoms have so much reduced that now I hardly notice them.

Speak your Mind