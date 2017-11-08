*Rick Ross and Danny Trejo are moving into “The House Next Door,” joining Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Bresha Webb, Zulay Henao and Andrew Bachelor (a.k.a. King Batch) in the sequel to “Meet the Blacks,” currently shooting in Atlanta.

The story centers on overstressed Carl Black (Epps) who, after surviving a night of terror and becoming a best-selling author, moves his family back to his childhood home where he hopes to work on a new book. But when his quirky neighborhood becomes host to a mysteriously extravagant pimp (Williams), Carl’s work is interrupted as his cousin becomes convinced the new neighbor is a vampire and is trying to steal Carl’s entire family away.

Comedians Lil Duval, Michael Blackson and Tyrin Turner also star, according to Deadline.com.

Taylor, Roxanne Avent, and Robert F. Smith are producing the comedy with Shannon McIntosh and Epps under his Naptown Productions banner with producing partner Niles Kirchner. Williams and Kirchner serve as exec producers.

“Meet The Blacks” opened in theaters in 2016 via Freestyle Releasing and grossed $9 million at the box office.

Ross, founder of the label Maybach Music Group, has appeared in “Days of Wrath,” “Ride Along 2,” and the TV series “Magic City.”