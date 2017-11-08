*The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Wednesday morning that next year’s Met Gala theme will be “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” with A-list hosts Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

The religious theme marks a departure from last year’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons ” theme, which centered around a specific designer.

As hosts, Rihanna, Versace and Clooney will lend their vision to the event, which will take place on April 30, 2018.

The Versace brand will also sponsor the “Heavenly Bodies” museum exhibit, which will be open to the public from May 10 to Oct. 8, 2018.

The New York Times reports that an invitation to the event will be extended to Cardinal Dolan, the Roman Catholic archbishop of New York, but no word yet on whether or not he’ll make an appearance. With a religious theme at the center of the event and exhibition for the first time, the brains behind the experience are well aware that it might come across as more provocative than in the past.

“Every show we do at the Costume Institute has that potential,” the “Heavenly Bodies” exhibit curator Andrew Bolton told the New York Times. “This one perhaps more than any other. But the focus is on a shared hypothesis about what we call the Catholic imagination and the way it has engaged artists and designers and shaped their approach to creativity, as opposed to any kind of theology or sociology. Beauty has often been a bridge between believers and unbelievers.”