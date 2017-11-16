*Budding rapper Lil Peep, known for his blend of hip-hop and emo music, died on Wednesday night in Tucson. He was 21.

The artist was reportedly taken to the hospital following an overdose, music manager Adam Grandmaison told The Guardian. Peep posted an Instagram video on Wednesday in which he said he was “lit” after taking “six Xanax” as well as a photo captioned, “When I die You’ll love me.”

Peep’s manager, Chase Ortega, delivered the sad news on his private Twitter account. “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f—,” he wrote on Thursday.

Sarah Stennett, CEO of First Access Entertainment, the company that partnered with Peep in early 2016, confirmed the news in a statement.

“I am shocked and heartbroken,” Stennett said. “I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had big goals and dreams for the future which he had shared with me, his team, his family and his friends. He was highly intelligent, hugely creative, massively charismatic, gentle and charming. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing.”

The rapper, born Gustav Åhr, grew up in Long Beach, N.Y. After getting his start on YouTube, Peep released a series of popular EPs and mixtapes. He dropped his first full-length album, “Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1,” in August. Peep’s songs covered topics ranging from his battles with depression to his sexuality.

“I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life,” Stennett continued. “She is truly grateful to the fans and the people who have supported and loved him.”