*The “Stay Winning Connection” was held in Los Angeles this past weekend at Dream Magic Studios in the sprawling San Fernando Valley.

This special event was hosted by EURweb’s own multi-talented Robin Ayers who wears many different hats. Robin is an entrepreneur, author, host, public speaker, and mother of two beautiful twin girls.

A woman with as many titles as Ms. Ayers is surrounded by supportive family and friends who filled up the Dream Magic Studios. A special guest panel Q&A featuring Laila Ali (American Gladiators, Home Made Simple), Jennifer Freeman (My Wife and Kids, You Got Served), Vanessa Simmons (Project Runway: Threads, Run’s House), Quincy Newell (Producer: Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain; Laugh at My Pain), Dustin Felder (Entrepreneur, Acting Coach) and Ayers as moderator came together to answer the question “How to Stay Winning?”

“Fear is the devil. Love is God” is what Dustin Felder shared as he explained how he succeeds in his career. Felder began in front of the camera, but now understands his calling is for work behind the scenes. The acting coach has active businesses in LA, NY, and Atlanta. The idea of fear holds us back from even attempting to pursue something.

Vanessa Simmons shared that fear for her is only an acronym (F.E.A.R) that stands for False Evidence Appearing Real. I was able to summon up Ms. Simmons’ answer on how to stay winning by these three principles: 1. Strong vision

2.Focus

3. Discipline.

Jennifer Freeman a long time friend of Robin Ayers shared a little about her own personal life. “We attract what we are” is how Freeman began to explain how she stays winning. Being able to understand our actions and why we do what we do is a major key to win. Freeman was able to create a balance between her personal life and career which now helps her pursue more goals.

Quincy Newell talked about leaving a legacy for his family.

“Everything we do, should be investing in ourselves and our families.” Another key to stay winning.

Lastly, Laila Ali referred back to having a balance and that playing a major role in her success.

“Success is a balance of being happily fulfilled spiritually, emotionally, mentally and staying healthy.”

Ali is an individual that doesn’t get enough credit for her consistent work ethic because of her name. Much like Vanessa Simmons can relate to being an heir to the Simmons family crown. Children of successful parents in the entertainment industry have a stigma put on them that they don’t have to work for success because its’ already in their family. Someone like Laila, who opened up her first business doing nails at the age of 18 with her own money wins in life because she expects to win. She has a strong mentality that many of us can learn from. Laila’s opponents in the boxing ring or life never mattered to her. Once she mentally decided she was going to put in the hard work that it takes to be successful then the winning will follow.

Believe it and you can achieve it!

Following the Q&A, a Cocktail & Conversation was held in the foyer of the studio as guests were able to speak and connect with each special guest.

Robin Ayers’ “Stay Winning Connection” was a huge success!