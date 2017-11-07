*Romeo Miller has scored a recurring role on Season 2 of the Freeform series, “Famous in Love.”

Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, “Famous In Love” follows ordinary college student Paige (Bella Thorne) as she gets her big break after auditioning for the starring role in a Hollywood blockbuster. She must now navigate her new star-studded life and the highs and lows that come with being the new It Girl in town as well as balancing her college workload. As her public profile continues to rise and the undeniable chemistry with her new co-star and Hollywood heartthrob Rainer Devon grows, the more her friendships are strained with her two best friends – particularly Jake who may be more than just her friend.

Miller will play Pablo$$, “a sexy R&B/hip hop artist known for his suggestive and confident anthems and undeniable stage presence. He’s the real deal when it comes to talent: a songwriter, producer, and perfectionist whose rise to fame was fast and furious.”

Keith Powers (“The New Edition Story”) and Pepi Sonuga are also part of the cast.

Miller, the son of rapper Master P, starred in WE tv’s reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop” and previously recurred on “Empire.” He most notably starred in his own show, Romeo! on Nickelodeon from 2003-2006.