*A lawyer for Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore was on MSNBC today appearing to suggest that anchor Ali Velshi’s “background” should allow him to understand Moore’s alleged history of dating minors with their parents’ approval, which is reportedly acceptable in Alabama.

Velshi and his co-anchor Stephanie Ruhle were thrown for a loop when attorney Trenton Garmon tried linking Velshi’s cultural heritage to Moore’s penchant for dating teen girls when he was in his 30s.

“It is great you’ve got a diverse background,” Garmon said to Velshi out of the blue. “It’s cool to read through that.”

“What does Ali’s background have to do with dating a 14-year-old?,” Ruhle asked.

Garmon continued: “In other countries there’s arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage.”

“Ali’s from Canada,” Ruhle interrupted.

“Ali’s also spent time in other countries,” said Garmon.

Finally, Velshi jumped in: “I’m not sure where you’re going with this, Trenton.”

Watch the video above.