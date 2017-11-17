*Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have finally jumped the boom in a star-studded ceremony Thursday in New Orleans.

The ceremony comes just 11 weeks after the couple welcomed their baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on Sept. 1 — almost two years after they began dating in 2015.

The 36-year-old tennis star and 34-year-old co-founder of Reddit exchanged vows at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans in front of a slew of celebrity guests, including Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Lala Anthony, Boris Kodjoe, Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón and fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki with her new fiancé, NBA player David Lee.

According to TMZ, the members of Bell Biv DeVoe were there in matching outfits, indicating they likely performed live.

The decorations were tennis themed, down to the guest seating placards in the shape of Wimbledon and U.S. Open trophies, notes TMZ.

The nuptials took place a day after the couple hosted a star-studded rehearsal dinner at celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse‘s restaurant Meril Wednesday night. Longoria, supermodel Selita Ebanks, Colton Haynes and Cynthia Erivo were among the guests at the glitzy dinner.