*The 10-week-old daughter of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian is already jet-setting.

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., born Sept. 1 to her tennis pro mom and Reddit co-founding dad, took flight on Thursday in a private plane — and the proud parents captured the journey in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’m not scared… I’m not scared… I’m not scared… I’m scared 😐 @wheelsup8760,” the couple wrote in the caption to the video on Junior’s very own Instagram page.

Watch below:

I’m not scared… I’m not scared… I’m not scared… I’m scared 😐 @wheelsup8760 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:46am PST

Williams has also been posting video and pics of her baby girl on her own Instagram page, including a precious pic of Alexis Olympia and her father after a bath that she posted Saturday.

“We love bath time,” Serena captioned the photo.

The new parents also shared Alexis Olympia’s first Halloween costume – a superhero outfit. “When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs,” the proud parents captioned the snap.