*Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are about to make things official.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together in September, are reportedly set to tie the knot in a ceremony in New Orleans on Thursday, a source told the Daily Mail.

Williams and Ohanian, who began dating in 2015, will reportedly exchange vows at the Contemporary Arts Center in NOLA, with Kris Jenner, Beyoncé and JAY-Z among the guests expected to attend.

The 34-year-old Reddit co-founder proposed to the 36-year-old tennis ace in 2016 at a restaurant in Rome where they first met.

The couple had put their wedding plans on hold as they awaited the arrival of their little girl, Alexis Ohanian Jr., who was born on Sept. 1.

Williams and her gal pals went on a weekend getaway in New York City in early November — on what some might say was a “Bachelorette” getaway. She was joined by friends La La Anthony, Venus Williams and Ciara all donning white as seen in a photo provided to People.

The couple’s ceremony will reportedly cost upward of $1 million, according to the Daily Mail.