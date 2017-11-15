*New mom Serena Williams is reportedly unloading her Bel-Air mansion, The YBF reports.

The celebrity news site reports that the tennis superstar has put her 6,101 square-foot mansion on sale and she’s asking for $12 million. That’s double what she paid for it in 2006, for $6 million.

Peep a few pics of the pad below.

The property “sits on 2.7 acres of land and it includes 6 bedrooms, 7 baths, an in-home gym, a swimming pool and private hiking trails.”

“The kitchen features marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. There’s also “an adjoining breakfast room lined with French doors and windows on three sides.”

Oddly, there isn’t a tennis court on the property.

Meanwhile, Williams plans to wed her baby daddy, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, in New Orleans this fall, according to The Daily Mail.