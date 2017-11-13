*Shaquille O’Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie spared no expense for their daughter’s sweet 16.

The O’Neals threw Amirah — aka Mimi — a baller 16th birthday party Saturday night in L.A., and the proud parents spent nearly a million dollars on the bash.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ Sports that Shaq and Shaunie rented the entire rooftop area of the W Hotel in Hollywood, and they gifted Mimi a brand new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

Rapper YG performed 8 songs, including his hits “Toot It And Boot It” and “Why You Always Hatin?”

Meanwhile, Patti LaBelle and Brandy will join Lee Daniels’ hit FOX series “Star” for a multi-episode arc.

Deadline reports that LaBelle will play the tough love-giving mom to Queen Latifah’s Carlotta Brown, while Brandy will play Carlotta’s younger sister, Cassie.

The series, which follows a girl group’s rise to fame, has landed a number of music stars for recurring roles and guest spots including Lenny Kravitz, Luke James, Tyrese, Missy Elliott, Gladys Knight, and Big Boi.

LaBelle’s previous TV credits include “Daytime Divas“ (as well as Fox’s own “Empire,” playing herself), while Norwood had long runs on “The Game“ and of course, “Moesha,” plus arcs on 90210 and “Drop Dead Diva.”

“Star” airs Wednesdays at 9p.m. ET.