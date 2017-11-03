*Shereé Whitfield’s new boyfriend (or husband?) is currently serving time in prison for wire fraud, but according to the reality star, the distance hasn’t hurt their ability to carry on a relationship.

“He’s a good guy. He’s like my best friend I can talk to him about anything,” the 47-year-old “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star told Us Magazine. “We have great communication. He’s family orientated, he’s very spiritual.”

The Bravo star confirmed to Wendy Williams that his name is Tyrone Gilliams and that the two “dated, back, maybe six years ago.” She says he reached out to her “a couple years ago” while serving time for wire fraud. She didn’t mention whether or not the marriage rumors were true, but said viewers will see their relationship play out during the upcoming season.

“His focus right now is getting out of prison,” Whitfield told Us.

Whitfield did admit that it was “a little difficult” to discuss her new relationship on the reality show, because “where he is, it’s nothing to be proud of.”

During season 9 of “RHOA” it was revealed that Whitfield’s previous husband, former NFL player Bob Whitfield, was allegedly abusive towards her during their seven-year marriage.

“Last season there were some things revealed about my past and I’m really dealing with my past and being able to talk about it [this season].” Whitfield told Us. “I never wanted to talk about it. But with it coming out there have so many people who reached out to me.”

So does Sheree believe she’ll ever walk down the aisle once again? “Absolutely! I love love. Absolutely. Absolutely,” Whitfield told Us.

“RHOA” Season 10 premieres this Sunday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Watch Sheree’s interviews with Us Magazine and Wendy Williams below: