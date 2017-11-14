The Beauty-N-Motion Walk 4 Wellness Expo is presented by the Black BeautyShop Health Foundation

*Black BeautyShop Health Foundation Announces 2nd Annual Beauty-n-Motion Walk 4 Wellness Health and Beauty Expo Saturday, November 18th, 2017 at the Baldwin Hills Mall Center Court located at 3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008.

Now in its second year, Beauty-N-Motion Walk 4 Wellness has grown nationally reaching thousands of African American Women in the Cities of Richmond, Virginia and Atlanta, Georgia.

Meet Sheryl Lee Ralph, the National Ambassador for Black BeautyShop Health Foundation at the event!

The 2017 wellness fair and walk continues in Los Angeles, Ca. after leaving Richmond, Virginia and includes a Farmers Market where attendees can receive coupons to shop and healthy food demonstrations. In addition, there are Fitness Classes, Health Screenings, Massages and more.

The Walk 4 Wellness is a 1 mile or 3-mile (at your own pace) course and its opened to all ages. The entire event is free to attend and to walk. There are donation options where participants will receive t-shirts and giftbags.

