*The Queen of Bounce will hit the Vegas strip for her first-ever “sin city” performance during the season finale of Big Freedia Bounces Back, airing Tuesday night (TONIGHT – Nov. 7) on Fuse.

Big Freedia’s journey this season was driven by how she had to switch up her lifestyle following a recent felony conviction. When she attended the Grammy’s in Los Angeles, the temptation of weed threatened her ability to stay out of jail. Freedia’s personal life was also turned upside down when folks began whispering about her boyfriend cheating. The drama intensified when a new crew rolled in and the veteran dancers struggled to “mix” with them.

“I never judged Y’all cause I’m not judgmental. I just never liked Y’all,” long-term dancer Tootie tells the newbies in the Season 6 finale episode.

Last week’s episode saw competing LA-based record companies approach Freedia with life-changing opportunities, and Tootie gets pretty emotional about it.

In the explosive finale, Big Freedia takes over Las Vegas and the drama that follows from New Orleans threatens to ruin her reputation and show.

Newly sober after battling legal troubles, she visits her spiritual advisor Divine Prince who warns Freedia to ‘handle’ how her ‘everything must change’ attitude is affecting her spiritual ‘daughter’ Tootie.

Meanwhile, Freedia’s choreographer “Berto,” surprises her with a video playing on the ceiling of one of their stops on the Vegas strip and it turns into an impromptu dance.

Watch the fun moment via the exclusive clip below:

Berto Surprises Big Freedia [EUR Exclusive] from EURweb on Vimeo.

Later in the episode, Berto clashes with dancer Tam, who shows up unexpectedly in Vegas. No spoilers but some entertaining rehearsal drama goes down before Freedia’s first Sin City show. And a surprising phone call leaves her weighing her future with the team.

“New dancers. New energy and new heights with my career,” Freedia says as the episode comes to an end.

Will Big Freedia make that move to the West Coast in order to take her music career to the next level?

Will her team get in formation and up their game or will they get left behind?

Find out when you tune in to the Big Freedia Bounces Back finale, TONIGHT, Tues., Nov. 7 at 10/9 c on FUSE.