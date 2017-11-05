*Snoop Dogg drew controversy recently when he posted a photo of his “Make America Crip Again” album cover which portrays the dead body of Donald Trump.

The since-deleted picture shows Snoop looking over a lifeless body draped in an American flag with a toe tag reading “TRUMP.

The art has attracted the attention of the United States Secret Service, who tell The Blast they are “aware” of Snoop’s album, which is an homage to Ice Cube’s 1991 album, “Death Certificate,” in which the dead body was tagged “Uncle Sam.

According to The Blast, “the agency assures us they have a “robust protective intelligence section” that is responsible for the analysis of information, assessment of risk and investigation of threats.”

The rapper’s publicist told Variety his album has already been released with a different cover. The new graphic features Snoop wearing a blue baseball cap reading, “Make America Crip Again.”

ESPN reportedly sent out a memo to all employees outlining the network’s new social media guidelines.

The new rules come in light of Sports Center anchor Jemele Hill being suspended. As previously reported, she sparked controversy after first calling Donald Trump a white supremacist in a tweet, and many said she went too far when she insinuated that fans should boycott advertisers over Jerry Jones’ protest comments.

Pizza giant Papa Johns, an advertiser for the NFL, has since claimed that their sales were hurt by the protests.

ESPN is now telling employees to “Do nothing that would undercut your colleagues’ work or embroil the company in unwanted controversy.” The memo also stated, “Our engagement on social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram should be civil, responsible, and without overt political or other biases that would threaten our or your credibility with the public.”