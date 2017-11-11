*Center Theatre Group presents the West Coast premiere of the hit musical parody “Spamilton,” created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini.

Produced by special arrangement with John Freedson, David Zippel, Christine Pedi and Gerard Alessandrini, “Spamilton” celebrates and satirizes the Broadway blockbuster with a versatile cast.

The cast includes, in alphabetical order, Glenn Bassett, Susanne Blakeslee, Dedrick A. Bonner, Becca Brown, John Devereaux, Wilkie Ferguson III, William Cooper Howell, Elijah Reyes and Zakiya Young.

The creative team includes choreography by Gerry McIntyre, music supervision and arrangements by Fred Barton, music direction by James Lent, set and props design by Glenn Bassett, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Karyn D. Lawrence and sound design by Adam Phalen.

“Spamilton” began previews November 5th and the show runs through December 31, 2017, at the Kirk Douglas Theatre located at 9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232.

For tickets and information go to CenterTheatreGroup.org.