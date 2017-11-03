*Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is trying to figure out how he became the only person named in the 429-page tax plan unveiled Thursday by House Republicans.

“It was weird, that’s about it,” Curry said following his team’s 112-92 win over San Antonio Thursday. “There’s a lot of people wondering why I was called out, whatever the case may be, but mama, I made it.”

Perhaps the GOP singled out Curry as an example for individual wage income because he was the first NBA player to sign a super-max contract in July following a restructuring of the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new fairer, simpler tax system,” the tax proposal stated. “Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it’s designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop.”

Curry learned about his place in the plan Thursday and had a question.

“I wonder if Steve’s Bike Shop is hiring…” the player tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Curry has been singled out by the folks in power.

In September, Donald Trump criticized the Warriors for saying they may not visit the White House. Championship teams have traditionally visited the president, but the Warriors were wavering because of their disapproval of Trump.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump tweeted. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

So far, House Republicans have yet to explain why Curry was the only person named in their tax proposal.