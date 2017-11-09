*“Shots Fired” star Stephan James has scored the male lead opposite Julia Roberts in “Homecoming,” Amazon’s half-hour drama from Universal Cable Productions, “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail and Anonymous Content, reports Deadline.

Based on Gimlet Media’s breakout fictional podcast, and written by the podcast’s creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, “Homecoming” is a psychological thriller that centers on Heidi (Roberts), a caseworker at a secret government facility, and a soldier (James) eager to rejoin civilian life.

James’ Walter is a young military veteran with an underlying confidence and quiet sense of humor, who begins the Homecoming Initiative and is assigned to Heidi.

The streaming service has already given it a two-season order, with filming set to begin in Los Angeles in April 2018.

Esmail also directs and produces “Homecoming” through his production company Esmail Corp. Also producing is “Mr. Robot” executive producer Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content; the podcast’s Horowitz and Bloomberg; Alicia Van Couvering; and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media.

Roberts also will serve as executive producer through her production company RedOm; her partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Gill will co-executive produce.

Canadian-born James is currently shooting the lead of director Barry Jenkins’ next film “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He recently starred in the Fox event series “Shots Fired” opposite Sanaa Lathan, Helen Hunt and Richard Dreyfuss.

For his role as track and field Olympic champion Jesse Owens in the Stephen Hopkins-directed biopic Race, James won a Canadian Screen Award, and was nominated for an NAACP Image Award. He also appeared in Ava DuVernay’s “Selma” and in the BET miniseries “The Book of Negroes.” In 2016, he received the Rising Star Award at the Toronto Film Festival.