Host/executive producer Steve Harvey of 'STEVE' speaks onstage during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

*Fox is banking on Steve Harvey to go up against ABC, CNN and other networks who present countdown programming to ring in the New Year.

The talk-show and game-show host will set up shop in Times Square for “Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey,” airing Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Fox announced Thursday.

Harvey will be joined by surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists to wrap up 2017 and kick off 2018. These guests and co-hosts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The special adds to an already jammed schedule for Harvey, who hosts six TV shows and a nationally syndicated radio show.

