*In case you didn’t know, November 15, is Steve Irwin Day!

If you’re anything like a gazillion people (including me) who are Crocodile Hunter fans you’re probably watching ‘Animal Planet’ right now; listening to Steve and his easily identifiable, unmistakably strong, Australian accent.

At the moment he is removing staples from the body of a huge python. Lucky for him, the snake can’t bite because its devouring a huge animal with huffs (an elk or something).

Irwin is a pro, and the rescue was strategic all the way. With the reptiles mouth occupied, it was the only way Irwin and his teammate could free the snake from staples it had endured by some act of cruelty. They waited until the animal had no option to bite them, then moved in to save it from the painful things.

Irwin — a professional zookeeper and conservationist — worked with animals all of his life and they loved him. The original “Badass” of the animal kingdom, there was no mistaking Irwin’s love for the animals and even more, his respect for them.

On this day Steve’s daughter Bindi, wrote a touching post on her Instagram.

Read more at EURweb.com and see a touching photo of EURweb senior editor, DeBorah B. Pryor’s family with the Crocodile Hunter!