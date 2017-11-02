*Delta flight staff and the authorities alike say a 48-year-old woman and 28-year-old man didn’t even know each other before engaging in oral sex while sitting side by side.

The woman allegedly performed oral sex on the man, police told WDIV-Local 4 in Detroit.

Both were flying from Los Angeles, but headed to different states. He was headed to Detroit to catch a connecting flight to Miami; while she was going to catch her connecting flight to Nashville.

How, dare I wonder… or what, dare I ask, preceded this extremely intimate deed?

Hello.

Hey. Can I sit here?

Sure, she says. You’re cute.

Thanks. Blushes. So where ya headed?

My final destination is Nashville. And you?

Oh I’m grabbing a connecting flight in Detroit to Miami.

Their eyes meet.

Continued at EURThisNthat.

