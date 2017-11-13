*T.I.’s music catalog has been acquired by Cinq Music, the digital-first record label, distributor and rights management company run by co-founder/president Barry Daffurn.

The deal involves Tip’s catalog of albums released while signed to Atlantic Records from 2003 to 2012, including his first Atlantic release “Trap Muzik” as well as No. 1 Billboard 200 albums “King,” “T.I. vs. TIP” and “Paper Trail,” among others.

According to Billboard, Cinq plans to release a new greatest hits album, which will include alternate versions and remixes of some of his biggest hits, as well as a reissue of “Paper Trail” — the highest-selling album of his career with 2.3 million units in the United States, according to Nielsen Music — to coincide with its 10th anniversary next year.

“Through artists like T.I, we’re showing Cinq is a company that artists of all sizes can rely on to maximize the value of their intellectual property,” Daffurn said in a statement.

Additionally, the company acquired T.I.’s YouTube channel, and is helping promote his latest Hustle Gang collab project “We Want Smoke,” which was released Oct. 13 via Roc Nation. His next album, “The Dime Trap,” is scheduled to be released by Roc Nation.