*T-Pain says he is owed more than $500,000 from Lil Wayne for production work on Weezy’s 2008 album, “Tha Carter III” album, but has yet to be paid what he’s owed, according to TMZ.

T-Pain’s company, Nappy Boy Productions, is suing Young Money saying he produced Wayne’s track, “Got Money,” which also featured T-Pain. Further, TP says one of his artists, Young Fyre, produced “How to Hate” on “Tha Carter IV.”

The deal, according to the filing, was that Young Money would pay T-Pain some royalties. “Tha Carter III” went on to sell more than 3.2 million copies in the U.S. alone.

T-Pain believes he and Young Fyre are owed more than $500,000.