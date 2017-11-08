*Tamar Braxton took to Instagram early this morning with a lengthy explanation of her divorce from Vincent Herbert, saying she was tired of staying married only for “face value” and revealing that at some point, Vince told her to “get the f**k out.”

“Sometimes we stay ‘married’ for face value or to say ‘we did it’ 🙌🏾but the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken & further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary!” Tamar captioned her post.

“You can say he did this, she did that, I put up with ‘this’ & I’ve suffered & endured ‘this’ for so long…but the TRUTH is that this was your choice 2 stay,” she added.

“We get so caught up in WE are ‘winning’ in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us! I decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so.”

She continued: “Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue? Is it ok that his friends are HIS friends but my friends are ‘our’ friends? Or, we fight but that’s ‘passion’❌ let’s get deep for a second..we can argue & u can tell me to gtf out of ‘your’ house when I’m the house of cards? None of this is ok…& while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door…I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine! That LAST time was the LAST time.”

The pair, who share a 4-year-old son, Logan, called it quits at the end of October after nearly nine years together.

Read her entire post below:

Tamar’s post comes one day before the season premiere of WE tv’s “Tamar & Vince,” airing Thursday (Nov. 9) at 9 p.m.

The 40-year-old singer stepped out on the red carpet Monday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas for the 2017 BET Soul Train Awards.

In her first social media post since the breakup, Braxton shared a picture of herself in a bejeweled silver-and-green gown and thanked her “amazing friends” for helping with her look.