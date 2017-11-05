*Now that Tamar Braxton has filed for divorce from music producer Vince Herbert, inquiring mind want to know her net worth.

It seems as if many fans are worried about her post-martial life and whether or not she’ll still be able to maintain baller status without Vince.

While they’ll no longer have a combined income, the former “Real” host will still be a millionaire. Braxton reportedly has a net worth of $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

It’s currently unclear if the singer will have to share her money with Herbert, and it remains unknown if they signed a prenuptial agreement. Braxton reportedly told the judge she did not want to pay Herbert spousal support.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Tamar definitely doesn’t want to share their 4-year-old son, Logan. She has requested full physical custody of their child. She also confirmed her split from Herbert to People Magazine Wednesday.

“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert,” her rep told the publication.

“Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

Meanwhile, an insider whispers that Braxton has agreed not to spill the tea about Vince being physically violent towards her if he promises to not discuss her rumored drug addiction. “She wants a new job and fears it will be tough if it is documented and reported on by the media.”