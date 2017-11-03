*Evelyn Braxton has sounded off on the divorce between her daughter Tamar and Vincent Herbert, and strongly suggested that her son-in-law had become violent in the marriage.

Cornered by TMZ at LAX Friday, Mama Evelyn was asked if she has anything to say to Vince after Tamar filed for divorce earlier this week.

“I don’t really have anything to say to Vince, only one thing, keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her. I love Vince, but I don’t want him to kill my child. It’s as simple as that.”

As previously reported, Vince is hoping to reconcile after Tamar filed for divorce from Vince this week after nearly nine years of marriage.

Asked if she would give Tamar her blessing should the singer forgive Vince and take him back, Mrs. Braxton basically said he would need to agree to get some counseling first.

Watch below: