*Tamar Braxton is refusing to shoot scenes with her mother, Evelyn, on their WE tv reality show Braxton Family Values because the matriarch fueled those domestic violence rumors that her daughter’s estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, is capable of killing Tamar.

In the past, there were whispers that Vincent abused Tamar. And current rumors would have you believe that she has agreed to remain mum about his abuse if he agrees not to spill the tea about her alleged drug use. As you know, Tamar recently filed for divorce from her manager and husband after nine years of marriage.

“The only one thing I would say to Vince is, ‘Keep your hands off my child,’” Evelyn told TMZ.com. “[To] stop before he hurts or kills her. I love Vince, but I don’t want him to kill my child. It’s as simple as that. Stop…he needs to go and get counseling before someone gets killed.”

In March, Tamar publicly shot down rumors of domestic violence on BET.

“Tamar is not speaking to her mother right now after [Evelyn] told [paparazzi] cameras Vince needs to keep his hands off of her. She added fuel to domestic violence rumors,” a source told Page Six.

Another insider confirmed that Tamar skipped shooting with her family for their show over the weekend.

Tamar has said of her separation from Vince, “My husband and I work very close together and it’s really hard . . . He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Braxton announced her split from Herbert in late October. At the time, a source told TMZ that the marriage took a bad turn in May after she left the TV show The Real. “It wreaked havoc on her marriage that ultimately failed,” said the insider.

Her marriage reportedly “suffered an irreparable fracture after going through a time of depression” from leaving the series. And “losing the gig created bigger issues because it compounded an already teetering relationship.”

On Wednesday, the singer and reality TV star attempted to calm the storm by claiming that things between her and Vince are not as bad as folks may think.

“Vin and I are not in a horrible place, we still communicate,” she said to DailyMailTV (watch clip above). “We’re not fussing and fighting. I think people associate divorce with a lot of fighting and arguing – we’re not doing that right now!”

Tamar is currently promoting season five of “Tamar & Vince,” and she said, “Fans will see what happens when you’re in a relationship for over 14 years and, you know, the honeymoon phase starts to wear off and you start to live real life.”

Tamar & Vince debuts on WETV on Thursday, Nov. 9.