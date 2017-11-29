*Tamar Braxton’s marriage to Vincent Herbert continues to unravel on Thursday’s episode of WE tv’s “Tamar & Vince.”

Tamar’s desire to mend her marriage fails when their last night in Mexico reaches a crisis, with Vince lashing back at Tamar after she expresses that they’re too close and need some space.

The bickering continues on after their return to Los Angeles and Tamar has no choice but to make a painful decision regarding her marriage. The tension only grows at her sold out show where Vince and Tamar face off in an explosive argument.

The couple discuss their marital problems in the sneak peek clip below, from the episode “Scattered, Smothered and Covered,” airing Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m.