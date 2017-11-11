*Reality TV darling Tami Roman will NOT be returning to “Basketball Wives” even though producers are reportedly offering her a contract to come back for another season.

According to The Blast, Roman was offered a deal to return to Season 7 of the VH1 show but she would rather bow out and pursue other projects.

Tami notes that she hasn’t been with a basketball player since her divorce from NBA star Kenny Anderson back in 2001 and she feels she’s outgrown the series.

If you follow her on Instagram, then you’re familiar with her insanely popular sketch comedy web-series, The Bonnet Chronicles, which has grown to 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The series has a big celebrity following including; Halle Berry, Mario Lopez, Taraji P. Henson, Ellen Pompeo and Leslie Jones.

Roman has been fielding offers on turning the series into a TV show. Sources say she has yet to inform the producers of Basketball Wives of her decision quit the show but she plans to do so soon.

In related news, the season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered to a slightly smaller audience (2.4 million compared to last year’s 2.5 million).

Sources connected to Bravo tell lovebscott.com that network execs are concerned the show is on a steady decline — not to mention, the network gave NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak massive paychecks expecting their return to the show would draw huge ratings.

Production reportedly “had a hard time working with what footage they were (or weren’t) given — i.e. no one wanting to film with Porsha, Eva being boring, Kenya keeping her husband away from the show, etc — so you can already expect a major shakeup next year.”

As of now, there are rumors that Kenya will be fired and Kim and Eva will be bumped up to regulars.