*Paramount Players is giving the 2000 Mel Gibson film “What Men Want” a gender-bending twist with “Empire’s” Taraji P. Henson taking the lead in its remake, “What Women Want,” reports Variety.

The original film was directed by Nancy Meyers and starred Gibson as a New York ad exec who, after a freak accident, is able to read women’s minds and uses the new ability to move ahead both professionally and personally.

In this version, Henson would play a female sports agent who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

Will Packer, who previously worked with Henson on “No Good Deed,” and James Lopez will produce the film, while Henson will serve as executive producer.

Paramount Pictures will release the film Jan. 11, 2019.