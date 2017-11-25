*Another senseless death in America. This one at the hands of teenage carjackers in Newark, New Jersey. The victim was named Shuri Henry. She’s the one in the middle in the photo.

Her neighbor, Devon Wright, said he was watching football when he heard a loud noise. He opened his door and saw two people in her car, driving away with the lights off.

“At the time I thought she was the driver. I couldn’t see her where I was standing,” he said. “A few minutes later all these police cars came screaming up. I came outside again to see what they were kneeling in front of. I saw her, face down, lifeless.”

Read on for the full story.

————————-