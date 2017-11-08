Terry Crews is seen attending the premiere of Lionsgate's 'Where's The Money' at ArcLight Cinemas in Los Angeles, California.

*Terry Crews has just taken his sexual harassment allegation against an agent to the next level.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star has filed a police report alleging sexual harassment – nearly a month after revealing on Twitter that a high-level Hollywood executive “came over 2 me and groped my privates” at a Hollywood function.

Because the alleged incident took place last year and within the statute of limitations in California, it’s possible that a criminal investigation could follow.

Crews came forward with the allegations amid growing accusations against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

