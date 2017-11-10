*Terry Crews has dropped WME as his talent agency, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The move comes after WME agent Adam Venit went on leave Friday after being exposed as the “high-level Hollywood executive” who allegedly groped the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star at a party last year.

As previously reported, Crews tweeted that on Oct. 10, he had been sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive at a party last year. “My wife and I were at a Hollywood function last year and a high-level Hollywood executive came over to me and groped my privates,” he wrote.

Venit was not on the team that represented Crews, a WME client.

The LAPD has opened an investigation into the incident after Crews filed a police report on Wednesday.

A source tells THR that Crews will go without an agency for the time being. He continues to be managed by 3 Arts.