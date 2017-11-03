*On Friday, November 3, on “The Real,” co-host Loni Love talks about how age ain’t nothing but a number when it comes to beauty and talent, and find out which of the ladies admits to not washing her hands as much as she should!

After that, it’s a “Mo to the… E to the.. Real Moesha Reunion” as the cast of the popular 90’s show reunites for the first time! Cast members Brandy, Ray J, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, William Allen Young, and Marcus T. Paulk sit down with the hosts of The Real for an emotional interview to talk about their experiences on the sitcom, what they’ve been doing since it went off the air, and if a reboot is in the works!

An Emotional ‘Moesha’ Cast Reunion

Age Ain’t Nothin’ But a Number!

Jeannie Mai: Okay I’m just going to be straight up and ask the question everybody is asking..

William Allen Young: Uh-oh.

Jeannie: If you had the chance would y’all sign up for a reboot?

William: Oooooh….

Moesha Cast: Yes!

Jeannie: Okay!

[The Real audience laughs]

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Wooo!

Brandy: Absolutely, we need a reboot to the show because we ended like on a cliff.

Jeannie: Yes!

William: Yes, exactly.

Ray J: We need to do a movie.

Brandy: Miles was kidnapped.

Sheryl Lee Ralph: Poor Miles.

Brandy: We don’t know who was pregnant.

William: That’s right.

Sheryl: Miles is in a trunk on the 405.

[The Real audience laugh]

Photo credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

