*On Wednesday, November 1st, “The Real” hosts talk about their Halloween fun from last night!

Tamera and Jeannie only gave Loni Love two jobs to do… and it did not turn out as planned. Plus, Kyle Anfernee from The Shade Room shares the latest tea on Selena Gomez’s breakup with The Weeknd. And which co-host would send J.Lo. a sexy text?

Loni Had Two Jobs on Halloween



Loni Had Two Jobs on Halloween

Jeannie Mai: So all Loni had to do…

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Yes.

Jeannie: Tam set it up, cuz we had to trick or treat.

Loni Love: Not true.

Jeannie: Somebody had to man the house.

Tamera: Yes, I did.

Jeannie: She set up one chair, in front of the door…

Tamera: Yes.

Jeannie: One pile of candy…

Tamera: I got her costume.

Jeannie: To hand out… Yep.

Tamera: I got her costume.

Jeannie: Got her costume.

Adrienne Houghton: You were a spider.

Jeannie: Yep.

Tamera: Do we have the picture of Loni as a cozy widow?

[Picture of Loni in spider costume appears on the screen.]

Jeannie: There she is.

Tamera: There she is.

Jeannie: Yep.

[The Real audience applauds]

Jeannie: And then…

Tamera: Looks great. Right?

Jeannie: She had one remote control. Because to keep the ambiance of Halloween going…

Tamera: It was a fog machine.

Jeannie: She had to keep the fog machine.

Tamera: Right.

Jeannie: So this is the movement you guys. [demonstrates movements] Fog. Candy. Drink. Fog. Candy. Drink. How come when we showed up only 45 minutes later. No fog.

Tamera: No fog.

Jeannie: Drink all over the floor.

Tamera: Yep.

Jeannie: Candy gone.

Tamera: Gone.

Jeannie: Loni gone too.

[The Real audience laughs and applauds]

Tamera: Yes.

Adrienne: What happened?

Tamera: She spilled wine on my… on my rug.

[Loni laughs]

Tamera: I came back you guys.

Adrienne: Wait, I think she spilled wine in the fog machine.

[Shows clip of Tamera cleaning up wine appears on screen.]

Tamera: Girl, I don’t know.

Jeannie: I’ll show you, look at poor Tamera.

[Loni laughs]

Tamera: Holding up the wine.

Tamera: I don’t know what happened you guys, but when I came back Loni looked like she ran a marathon.

[Loni laughs]

Tamera: And she… she was sweating. Her wig was like…

Jeannie: Crooked.

Tamera: All on the side.

Tamera: And she was like “Tamera I was overwhelmed. There was way too many trick or treaters this year. I need help next time!” So I got you next year, Loni.

Adrienne: I’m going to join next year.

Loni: Thank you.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley all frankly say what women are actually thinking. THE REAL is a live daily, one-hour Emmy and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network VH1. The hosts’ unique perspectives are brought to life through candid conversations about their personal lives, current events, beauty, fashion and relationships (nothing is off limits). Unlike other talk shows, THE REAL hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invite viewers to reflect on their own lives and opinions. Fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have made THE REAL a new platform for multicultural women. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real is led by Executive Producer, Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) and shot in Los Angeles, California.