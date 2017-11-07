*Today, Tuesday, November 7, “The Real” ladies discuss body shaming, and Tamera talks about how she realized the importance of loving her own body.

And was one anchorwoman’s little red dress too hot for TV, and one co-host reveals how she would handle a rumor being started about her.

Later, Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe dishes on how playing Ralph Angel has changed him and his view of fans. Also, Kofi divulges who he’s not “feeling” right now, and the ladies reveal a Queen Sugar SPOILER ALERT.

Tamera On Loving Her Own Body

Tamera Mowry-Housley: I’m going through something personally, that maybe a lot of people don’t know about. I injured my back.

Jeannie Mai: Yeah.

Tamera: And it’s.. ugh, hurting your back, y’all..it’s rough… It’s… it’s tough, and the kind of injury that I had, it takes a long time to heal. And I hurt my back while picking up both my children at the same time.

Jeannie: Right.

Tamera: And for me you guys, after I had Aden, I was in the gym, like hard. I lost the weight, in… in my mind rather quickly, it took me 9 months to do so. But with Ariah I actually put on over 70 pounds… I enjoyed that pregnancy. And so did she. But it’s… its’s taking a long time to lose the weight that I want to lose because of the back injury and personally I’m going through that. I looked at old pictures of myself and I was like damn, there she is! That’s… that’s me. I feel like I’m stuck in… in this body, but I talked to Loni about it yesterday, and she brought both of my kids up to me and she said “Look at these two beautiful children.

[The Real Audience applauds]

Tamera: You focus on that, and the reason why… I don’t know why I am getting emotional about this… But the reason why I felt that way is because there are people who body shame you. But you know what, I was doing it to myself. I’m not going to put the blame on all the other people, if you love yourself, it doesn’t matter what anybody else says.

[The Real Audience applauds]

Tamera: You own that moment in time, and I’m going to lose the weight and get tone whenever I… ya know, whenever, I damn well please.

Jeannie: Yes!

[The Real Audience applauds]

Loni Love: But I also, yeah!

Photo credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

